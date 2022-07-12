What to do if your mail was lost in postal truck fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A truckload full of mail and about 60 packages were lost when a postal delivery truck went up in flames in a south Augusta neighborhood, the U.S. Postal Service said Tuesday.

The mail truck erupted into flames around 2 p.m. Monday along the 400 block of Rio Pinar Drive in the Goshen Plantation neighborhood off Old Waynesboro Road in south Augusta.

The letter carrier was not injured and no members of the public were harmed. But the vehicle was a total loss and a mailbox and trash can near where the vehicle was parked were also destroyed, the U.S. Postal Service said.

“Regarding the mail and packages inside the vehicle, we regret to report that all mail, along with approximately 60 packages, were lost in the fire,” the agency said. “Any salvageable items will be delivered as addressed. If customers were expecting a mail piece, including letters, bills, or packages, we recommend they contact the sender of those items to make them aware of the situation.”

The agency said affected customers will soon be receiving a letter from postal officials that provides additional information and guidance.

“The U.S. Postal Service apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause,” the agency said.

The fire remains under investigation.

The truck was removed quickly after the fire, but there was a large black spot on the street and in an adjacent yard. A tree and mailbox were scorched and a garbage cart was partially melted.

