SPCA Albrecht Center searching for stolen bronze dog sculpture

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For years the bronze dog has welcomed people to the SPCA Albrecht Center but now it’s gone.

“Not a good experience. I thought, well that’s the level humanity’s gone to, stealing from a non-profit animal shelter,” said Barbara Nelson, chair emeritus, SPCA Albrecht Center.

She spent months creating the 68-pound, life-size bronze sculpture.

“It was not a very pleasant experience to hear that this piece of original artwork that I put so time and effort and finances into quite honestly. This was not an inexpensive piece,” she said.

Nelson believes it can easily sell today for more than $8,000. She thinks it’s either a prank or someone wanted it for its value.

“Somebody has to know something. If you know something just get a hold of us. Leave an anonymous tip. Let us know,” she said.

If you have it right now, she asks you to bring it back. Leave it where you found it. No questions asked.

“Do you really want to take your last breath in life knowing that you stole from an animal shelter?” asked Nelson.

The organization’s chair says it’s one of a kind with only nine others made. They are asking if anyone has seen something, say something.

Nelson says there are no surveillance cameras around the entrance.

