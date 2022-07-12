Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Scherzer shines as Mets cool off Braves 4-1 in series opener

Newly acquired Atlanta Braves' Robinson Cano follows through on a single in the third inning of...
Newly acquired Atlanta Braves' Robinson Cano follows through on a single in the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, July 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -Max Scherzer pitched seven strong innings, Luis Guillorme homered and drove in two runs, and the New York Mets beat Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves 4-1 in the opening game of their National League East showdown.

Pete Alonso also had two RBIs and Scherzer gave up only three hits, including Austin Riley’s 24th homer in the seventh.

That cut the Mets’ lead to one, but Guillorme answered with his homer off Darren O’Day in the eighth. Robinson Canó, obtained by Atlanta for $1 in a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres on Sunday, had two hits in his Braves debut.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
Georgia to receive billions in new COVID-19 relief
Morris Harden
Victim identified in Waynesboro shooting death
The pictured subject is wanted for an armed robbery at a GameStop in Augusta.
13-year-old boy arrested in armed robbery of Augusta GameStop
Augusta crime
As crime wave kills 2 more, authorities take aim at gangs
Peggy Ann Milton, 34.
Woman charged with murder in Emanuel County shooting

Latest News

Fans react to Carolina Panthers trade for Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield warms-up before an NFL football game against the...
Carolina Panthers trade for Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield
The Congaree Golf Club will be hosting The CJ Cup in October the PGA announced on Wednesday
CJ Cup heading to South Carolina in October
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., right, steals second base against Cincinnati Reds second...
Almora’s bases-loaded walk-off single lifts Reds over Braves