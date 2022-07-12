Ordinance pulled from Aiken City Council meeting agenda

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been six days since a lawsuit was filed to stop Project Pascalis from moving forward in Aiken.

Monday was the first council meeting since the documents dropped.

Council members were silent, but the public continued to make their voices heard.

“These people are supposed to be working for us, but they are treating us like we’re the enemy,” said Mary Beeman, community member.

City leaders met to talk about the legal troubles behind closed doors. Community members showed up, hoping for a decision about who is allowed to sit on the board and make decisions about Project Pascalis.

But they left even angrier than they came in.

Don Moniak, ‘Do it Right’ Facebook group said: “Tonight’s meeting involves a change to an ordinance that governs the commission of Project Pascalis. This ordinance itself is an issue in the lawsuit.”

It boils down to three board members, Catina Broadwater, Stuart Macvean, and Chad Matthews.

The lawsuit claims they are all currently serving illegally on the board, making decisions about the project when they do not live in the city of Aiken, which is required by the city of Aiken’s ordinances.

Beeman said: “I am part of Do it Right group, and we are circulating a petition, but according to state law, you have to be a resident and be on the voting role to qualify for this petition to have a say in Project Pascalis. If that applies to us, why does that not apply to the board.”

When the meeting started, commissioners pulled the topic from the agenda, and many people left.

“I think we are all very frustrated that there is no transparency of what has happened,” she asked.

Community members tell me they are frustrated because they feel as if no one is listening to them.

Debbie Brown compiled a list of comments from the community she feels were ignored for the project.

“I discovered that there were 577 comments that were negative about Project Pascalis. The whole project is to follow the money, a developer’s dream,” she said.

Citizens are worried the lack of listening will lead to a historical disaster.

“That we will end up with a development that is a cookie-cutter development that they are plopping down all over the country,” said Brown.

City leaders say they are listening, and they’ve revised the plans several times based on public comments.

Beeman said: “The best thing for Aiken would be for this thing to go away and go back to the drawing board and listen to the Historic Aiken and History Foundation and the people on what they want.”

