North Augusta man drowns in Beech Island pond

By Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A North Augusta 37-year-old man has become the latest in a string of local drowning victims this summer.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said Tuesday that Dimitri Carter was reported missing Monday to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. He’d last been seen in a boat in a pond in the 400 block of Storm Branch Road in Beech Island.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resource divers searched the pond and called off the search late Monday due to darkness.

The search was resumed Tuesday morning and divers recovered his body from the pond shortly before 11 a.m.

Carter will be autopsied in Newberry on Wednesday morning.

The Coroner’s Office along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are continuing with the investigation.

Already this summer, several CSRA residents have drowned both in swimming pools and in more natural settings.

Among those victims were three siblings who drowned June 23 in Clarks Hill Lake – Raven Powell, 22; Mason Powell, 4; and Sawyer Powell, 3.

And those drownings came on the heels of two recent drownings in swimming pools – 4-year-old Izzy Scott in Burke County and 49-year-old Anthony Mack in Augusta.

And on June 25, one dead person was pulled from the water at Gem Lakes in Aiken.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

