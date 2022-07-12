Murder charges to be presented against Alex Murdaugh, according to attorney

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) met with members of Alex Murdaugh’s family Tuesday morning to inform them Murdaugh is expected to be indicted on murder charges later this week, according to Murdaugh’s attorney Jim Griffin.

Griffin tells WTOC he has not personally been informed by law enforcement or the Attorney General’s office that Murdaugh will be charged with murder.

Griffin reached out to the Attorney General’s office who told him they have nothing to report to him at this time.

Under South Carolina’s Crime Victims’ Constitutional Rights, the family was notified ahead of the grand jury to seek the indictment.

Griffin says as soon as the indictments come out, they plan to seek a bond hearing to have the facts on the record of the evidence against their client.

At this time, Griffin says no statements will be released from them until charges are actually brought against Murdaugh.

SLED released the following statement, “SLED’s investigation into the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh is still active and ongoing. Agents are committed to the integrity of the investigation, thus no additional information from SLED will be provided at this time.”

It has been over a year since Paul and Maggie Murdaugh died from “multiple gunshot wounds” near the dog kennels at their Colleton County property.

SLED has been in charge of the case and no suspects have ever been named and there have been no arrests yet.

In 2018, the Murdaugh family’s housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, died after a “trip and fall” accident at the Murdaugh’s home. SLED reopened that case and has confirmed they will be exhuming Satterfield’s body. Satterfield’s family approved her body being exhumed last month. In September of last year, SLED opened a criminal investigation into Satterfield’s death.

A timeline of the Murdaugh case can be found below:

