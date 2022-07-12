Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Mosquitoes infected with West Nile detected in southwest Atlanta

File photo
File photo(NBC Nebraska)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Board of Health (FCBOH) announced Tuesday that mosquitos collected in the area of southwest Atlanta have tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV).

FCBOH says the infected mosquitoes were detected in a trap at Brown Middle School near the Southwest portion of the Atlanta Beltline.

According to public health officials, a mosquito can lay dozens of eggs in a water-filled bottle cap. Tossing out that small amount of water can make a huge difference in reducing the number of mosquitoes around your home. FCBOH recommends that you turn over flowerpots, cover wading pools, or throw out water stored in buckets, and other containers after every rainfall. Refill pet bowls with fresh water daily. Taking these actions at least once a week can help prevent mosquito breeding.

In addition to applying tip ‘n toss techniques, you can also control the mosquito population near and around your home by removing debris, repairing missing or damaged window screens, and unclogging drain gutters. You can also protect yourself from being bitten by wearing clothing that covers your neck, legs, and arms and mosquito repellent when outdoors.

“Whenever there’s a positive mosquito pool identified, mitigation measures are put into place. This includes educating and informing neighbors as well as the use of EPA-approved mosquito adulticides and larvicides in and around the area to reduce the number of mosquitos and the potential for human exposure. Adulticides are administered at night, which typically involves spraying from a truck. If you see a truck in your area spraying for mosquitoes, don’t be alarmed,” said Galen Baxter, RHES, district environmental health director, Fulton County Board of Health.

For more information about the Fulton County Board of Health’s Environmental Health Program, visit fultoncountyboh.org. For more tips and information on mosquito control, please visit dph.ga.gov and cdc.gov.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 Columbia County crash
One dead in accident with tractor-trailer on I-20
A search is underway for a missing boater at Kentucky Lake.
North Augusta man drowns in Beech Island pond
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 victim ID’d, 2nd person dies after Aiken County crash
Alex Murdaugh
Murder charges to be presented against Alex Murdaugh for death of wife, son
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

Security cameras outside The Bay Bar and Lounge in Green Bay
Green Bay bar owner says he's being targeted by city
Police find guns stashed ‘behind candy bars’ at Atlanta gas stations
Police push to make gas stations safer
Police push to make gas stations safer
I-20 Columbia County crash
One dead in accident with tractor-trailer on I-20
Amazon Prime Day
A look inside our Amazon fulfillment center on Prime Day