Looking for a job: Local hiring fairs are set this week

Richmond County School System

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the new school year looming, the Richmond County School System will hold a job fair Wednesday to get staffed up.

The career fair will be from 9 a.m. to noon at Westside High School 1002 Patriots Way.

The district says it’s hiring for all faculty and staff positions.

If you can’t make it to the job fair or want to apply separately online or view open positions, visit https://richmond.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx.

Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, the Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at its uptown campus, 1 Freedom Way.

Augusta VA personnel will interview applicants for clinical and non-clinical positions across the health care system, including sites in Augusta, Athens, Aiken and Statesboro.

Same-day offers will be made for some positions.

Bring five or more copies of your resume including all relevant experience, a copy of your professional license if applicable, unofficial transcripts if applicable, two forms of government-issued identification, DD Form 214 if applicable and letter of disability if applicable.

Open positions include registered nurse, licensed practical nurse, physician, medical technologist, advanced medical support assistant, housekeeping aide (preference for eligible veterans), sterile processing, physician assistant, nurse practitioner, psychologist, social worker, painter, laborer, screener (veterans only), nursing assistant, intermediate care technician, medical instrument technician, diagnostic ultrasound tech, radiology technologist, computer technologist, magnetic resonance technologist, vascular interventional technologist, mammography technologist, surgery medical instrument technician and food service.

Belk

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Belk is hosting a hiring event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at all its store locations.

The retailer is looking to hire more than 1,000 full-time and part-time employees to fill sales, beauty and operational positions.

In particular, the company is specifically looking to grow its beauty business, so there will be a focus on cosmetics beauty advisers and counter manager positions.

Newly hired associates will receive competitive pay, flexible scheduling options and a 20% associate discount on all Belk purchases starting on day one.

Interested candidates should be prepared for on-site interviews as Belk will be extending offers to qualified candidates on the spot.

Previous retail experience is preferred but not required.

Call your local Belk store to schedule an appointment for an interview or walk in at any time during the event hours.

For more information about open positions, visit https://www.belkcareers.com.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.