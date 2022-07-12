A look inside our Amazon fulfillment center on Prime Day

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The lightning deals are flashing by, and internet shoppers are racing to catch the best deals for Amazon Prime Day

Behind the scenes, workers at our own Amazon centers are moving even faster to make sure you get your stuff on time.

The pandemic and backlogged shipping made days like these tough on everyone. Here’s what’s changed since then.

They call it Christmas in July. More people ordering things online means more trucks and more workers.

We checked in to see how inflation impacted local businesses and major corporations like Amazon.

“We’ve procured over 50,000 trailers, 110 airplanes,” said Allen Abrams, senior operations manager.

Some workers at Amazon work around the clock for 48 hours on Prime Day.

“We start as early as 6 a.m. and we’ll keep going until 6 a.m. the next day. We expect to ship millions of deals to 24 different countries,” he said.

He says they started hiring employees months ago for these two days.

“Employees here at Amazon, over 3,000 people at this location alone that we brought in to help us ship over 2 million orders that we expect to receive today alone,” said Abrams.

Just like everyone, and everything, rising costs are playing a factor.

In 2021, consumer spending was around $500, but RetailMeNot predicts shoppers will spend an average of $388 this year.

Our Amazon fulfillment center says the orders won’t stop.

“We are expecting an uptick in customer demand. We’re already seeing orders come in 50 percent above what they were last year,” he said.

They say this is where the magic happens.

“A lot of attention to detail. A lot of communication regarding scheduling, we bring in everyone. It’s all hands on deck,” said Abrams.

