Local districts say it’s time to register for new school year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the new school year starting in about a month or less, local school districts are welcoming new families to register their children now.

Richmond County

In Richmond County, the school year will start Aug. 4 and Aug. 8, with the date depending on school and grade level.

“We are eager to welcome new families to our school system,” says Marcus Allen, assistant superintendent of support services. “We are asking families that will be new to our school system to register their child now to help our schools plan and prepare for the first day of school.”

Parents are encouraged to visit https://www.rcboe.org/Page/4285 to complete online registration. The link to update contact information in Parent Portal is https://www.rcboe.org/parentportal .

Schools use the information in Parent Portal to send email, phone calls, and text messages to families. Contact information in Parent Portal is also used to communicate emergency notifications.

“For families that are returning, we want to make sure we have your correct address and phone number to share important updates about your child and our school system,” Allen said.

Columbia County

In Columbia County, the first day of school will be Aug. 4, and registration takes place entirely online.

For registration, parents of students who are new to the district should visit the district’s website . New students must provide two proofs of residency and documentation of birth, Social Security card, certificate of immunization, and vision, hearing, dental and nutrition screening.

Parents of students who are not new to the district can visit the Parent Portal .

Aiken County

Registration is also open across the Savannah River in Aiken County, where the school year will start Aug. 15.

Parents and guardians can register through their Powerschool Parent Portal account . Parents who don’t already have a Parent Portal account should contact their child’s home school for assistance.

New student registration, including for kindergarten students and students new to Aiken County Schools, will also be completed online. Parents and guardians of new students can click here for more information.

