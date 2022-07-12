Submit Photos/Videos
Halfway through sea turtle season, Ga. hatchings sighted

By Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. - Thousands of sea turtle nests have already been discovered along the Georgia coast, and the Georgia Sea Turtle Center has completed its first sea turtle nest inventory of the season.

Last week, research teams counted 141 hatched eggs of 146 total in a nest near Jekyll Island.

In a video posted to Facebook, you can see team members helping a new hatchling make it to the ocean.

We just passed the halfway mark of the season and there have already been about 2,500 nests found in total which is on pace for 2019, which was a great year. But on Tybee, they just broke their record from that year with 27 nests.

There are a few different species of turtles that nest along the Georgia coast, but the loggerhead sea turtle is the most common.

Only about one in 1,000 sea turtle hatchlings will make it to adulthood – so more nests, the better that is for the sea turtle population.

“Keeping our beaches clean is really important for these sea turtles that can have a tough time being a tiny turtle in the big ocean so making sure we keep our beaches clean is really important to those numbers of protected and endangered species like our sea turtles,” said Lisa Kovalanchik, UGA Marine Extension and Sea Grant.

Nesting season could last for about another month.

