Free school supplies offered to students who need them

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Hawk Law Group and Alison South Marketing Group present the third annual Fit 4 School event in Augusta, which will provide free school supplies and haircuts to local students.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (while supplies last) July 31 at the James Brown Arena, 601 Seventh St., Augusta.

School supplies will be handed out in a fast, easy drive-thru. Superheroes and fairy tale characters will be on hand, and goodie bags filled with snacks will be handed out.

Free haircuts from the Aiken School of Cosmetology and Barbering will be provided inside the arena.

“Many families in Augusta need help when it’s time to go back to school,” said attorney Reid Sanders, a partner in the Hawk Law Group. “We are happy to be able to be a sponsor of such a worthwhile cause and to ease the burden for some local students.”

For more information, email fit4schoolaiken@gmail.com or go to Fit4SchoolGA.com.

In Aiken

Meanwhile in Aiken, the Chandler Law Firm and Alison South Marketing Group are asking for the public’s help to provide school supplies to students in need on Aug. 6.

Volunteers are needed to set up tents and tables, direct traffic, hand out supplies and refreshments and more.

The 12th annual Fit 4 School will provide local students with school supplies, health screenings and haircuts by Aiken School of Cosmetology and Barbering. The event will be at the Aiken County Family YMCA, 621 Trolley Line Road, Graniteville, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (while supplies last).

School supplies will be handed out in a fast, easy drive-thru. Superheroes and fairy tale characters will be on hand, and Hungry No More will provide goodie bags filled with snacks. Free haircuts and health screenings will be provided inside the YMCA.

“Many of these children’s families cannot afford the supplies and services they need to return to school,” Aiken attorney Everett Chandler said. “We are happy to be able to provide them and would like to thank all the sponsors for their support.” To donate school supplies or resources, email fit4schoolaiken@gmail.com. For more information, go to Fit4SchoolSC.com.

Another option

A national Verizon authorized retailer with local stores is donating 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies in its annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.

In its 10 years, the giveaway has provided more than 1.2 million backpacks full of school supplies to children across the U.S.

On July 31 between 1 and 4 p.m., the stores are inviting local families to their locations to pick up a backpack filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue. One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

In addition to the backpack donations, families can enter their students in a sweepstakes to win a $10,000 college scholarship through the giveaway’s Big Impact. Children in grades K-12 are eligible for entry and can be registered at their local TCC and Wireless Zone stores during the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway event. Five scholarships in total will be awarded to randomly selected winners.

Local stores include:

3120 Peach Orchard Road, Suite B, Augusta

3601 Richland Ave., Suite 701, Aiken

