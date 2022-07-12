Edgefield County magistrate suspended over performance

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Edgefield County magistrate has been suspended for 90 days without pay for failing to perform his duties, according to the South Carolina chief justice.

Edgefield County Magistrate James A. McLaurin Jr. has repeatedly failed to conduct bond hearings in a timely manner in violation of state laws, Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty wrote in a suspension order

“Subsequent to Judge McLaurin’s last warning in September of 2021, I issued an order on November 8, 2021, requiring full-time and part-time magistrates perform their judicial duties in conformance with their compensation and assignments,” Beatty wrote.

“After receiving recent allegations of neglect of duty, I met with Magistrate McLaurin and granted him the opportunity to respond to the allegations. Magistrate McLaurin did not contest the allegations but instead offered information about a plan of improvement that was developed after his last warning,” the chief justice wrote.

The plan has not been effective, according to Beatty.

“Having failed to provide an adequate response, and due to the repetitive nature of the misconduct, I find it necessary and in the best interest of the public to take immediate action,” Beatty wrote.

The suspension order was issued Monday and took effect immediately.

