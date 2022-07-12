Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated showers are possible this afternoon into this evening. Skies will stay mostly cloudy overnight with muggy lows in the mid-70s. Patchy fog is possible late tonight into early Wednesday. Winds will be light overnight out of the southwest.

Another front will approach the region Wednesday bringing a slightly higher chance for storms, mainly in the afternoon/evening. Cloudy skies and higher rain chances will keep highs in the mid to upper 80s. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire CSRA at a marginal risk for severe weather Wednesday meaning isolated severe storms are possible but should be limited in duration and intensity. Localized flooding could also cause minor flooding issues in flood-prone areas. Winds will be out of the west-southwest between 8-12 mph.

Isolated severe weather and flood alerts possible Wednesday and Thursday. (WRDW)

The front will sink south and stall over the region Thursday into this weekend keeping highs cooler than normal and rain chances high. Heavy downpours could continue to trigger localized flood alerts Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s Thursday and mid-80s Friday thanks to cloudy skies and high rain chances. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows this weekend will feel a little better and drop to the upper 60s as the stalled front sinks further south into the region. Afternoon storm chances look to continue Saturday and Sunday with highs a little warmer in the mid to upper 80s. Keep it here for updates during the week.

