As COVID cases rise, SRS officials tighten mask guidelines

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As COVID cases rise again in the region, the Savannah River Site wants employees to mask up in more places.

Employees at the Department of Energy complex were told Aiken and Barnwell counties are now at the medium level of COVID cases.

Based on that, these protocols took effect Monday:

Masks are now required:

In site buses with more than one occupant.

In government and personal vehicles with more than one occupant, unless all those occupants share living quarters.

In conference rooms where social distancing is not possible.

Also, meetings organizers were told they should maximize the use of virtual meetings and try to plan for social distancing during in-person meetings.

Spokeswoman Barbara Smoak noted that these are very specific instances and that masks are not mandated across the whole complex at this time.

As before, all symptomatic personnel must stay home and get tested for COVID.

