Columbia County officials are close to finalizing SPLOST package

COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County officials asked you to give your ideas on the next SPLOST package.

SPLOST is funded by your sales tax dollars and gets used on public parks, roadway upgrades, and other large items.

The county says they heard you and updated their plans on how they plan to spend nearly $300 million.

Next week the county has a final vote, and then you’ll vote on the package at the polls in November.

Here’s what’s changed based on your input.

Pickleball courts were added to the list of what money might go towards if the SPLOST gets approved after the election.

“We have a line item for pickleball courts in our park projects, so people will be very excited to see we’re adding some pickleball courts,” said District 1 Commissioner Connie Melear.

Pickleball is $1.5 million of the $288 million package. Some of the bigger ticket items on the list include improvements to fire stations, parks, and even a new county government center.

“We’re a little landlocked where we are standing on our current campus. We will have a very nice building that our citizens will be proud of,” she said.

Officials hosted four public hearings to get feedback, which is why Melear thinks voters will say yes.

“Once the citizens see what items are on here, they will get excited about them, and realize they are necessary like fire trucks, park upgrades, and fire stations. They’ll be excited to see those things happen for our county,” she said.

Even with the excitement, the county knows they can’t please everyone.

“People are suspicious of any kind of taxes, and I certainly understand that. This is not a new tax it’s a continuation of the same penny people are already paying. The list will be there for people to see where that penny is going,” said Mclear.

