Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Chatham Co. Health Department issues beach water advisory on Tybee Island

*
*(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you are heading to the beach anytime soon, you’ll want to hear this.

The Chatham County Health Department has issued a beach water advisory on Tybee Island.

It impacts North Beach starting at Lovell street and extending to the North jetty.

According to the Health Department, Bacteria levels are high in that section of the beach and could make you sick.

The beach is still open, but swimming is not recommended.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 Columbia County crash
1 person killed in crash with tractor-trailer on I-20 in Columbia County
A search is underway for a missing boater at Kentucky Lake.
North Augusta man drowns in Beech Island pond
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 victim ID’d, 2nd person dies after Aiken County crash
Alex Murdaugh
Murder charges to be presented against Alex Murdaugh for death of wife, son
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

From left: Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock
Warnock far outpaces Walker in latest round of fundraising
Interstate 20 near Grovetown
Traffic crackdown looms as CSRA crashes claim 5 lives
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Aiken crash kills 54-year-old moped rider from Windsor
Morning Mix
Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History reopens with new renovations!
Morning Mix
Wealth advisor Will Rogers is back to talk about wealth in retirement and divorce