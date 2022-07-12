Armed home invader steals $2,000 worth of shoes in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are looking for an armed robber who got into an apartment, pistol-whipped the resident and got away with more than $2,000 worth of the man’s Air Jordans.

The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. June 27 at an apartment in the 2900 block of Shadow Ridge Drive, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

CSRA CRIME WAVE:

Deputies say they’ve identified the suspect Gavin David Carpenter, 21, who’s described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, was lying on the bed when he heard a loud thud in another room, according to deputies. When he opened his bedroom door and peeked out, he saw a man in the living room area with a handgun.

The man with the gun pointed it at the victim and said, “What you got?”

The victim told the home invader he didn’t have anything.

The robber said, “Gimme everything you got.”

The victim said the robber followed him into the bedroom and pistol-whipped him with the handgun several times.

The robber emptied the victim’s clothes basket and started dumping his Air Jordan shoes into the basket before leaving through the front door, according to deputies.

The robber got away with at least 13 pair Air Jordans. each pair was valued at $170.

The victim said he saw another man in the parking lot with the robber.

The victim said that after he called 911, he noticed the sliding door to his bedroom was open, but it had been closed and locked all day.

Anyone who comes in contact with Carpenter or has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Investigator Courtland Harris or any on-call investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1455 or 706-821-1020.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies said.

