Augusta Fire Department updating policy, procedures manual

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Fire Department has begun the process of formally updating its policy and procedure manual.

Fire Chief/EMA Director Antonio Burden wants to meet three pillars with the manual: safety for firefighters, sustainability of policies and meeting state laws.

DD YOU KNOW? Last year, Augusta firefighters responded to more than 23,000 emergencies.

The agency is updating the manual with the help of private company Lexipol.

Lexipol will provide the agency with more than 165 state-specific policies for high-risk operations that are continuously updated to meet changes in laws and best practices, according to a news release.

The new manual will be delivered through an online platform and mobile app so firefighters can access policies while on scene.

In addition to the new policies, firefighters can complete real-world, scenario-based daily training bulletins that help ensure policy accountability, application and understanding.

A 2021 internal survey found 99% of participants wanted the manual to be updated.

