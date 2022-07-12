Submit Photos/Videos
Adopt a pet for less money this week in Aiken, Allendale counties

Calypso is a Labrador retriever who's only a few weeks old but has a laid-back demeanor that's well beyond his age. He's at the SPCA Albrecht Center.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Animal shelters across the country are in crisis due to overcrowding, and our region is no exception.

Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting its longest-ever Summer National “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event.

By sponsoring reduced adoption fees from July 11 to July 31, Bissell aims to take thousands of pets from kennels to couches.

This event is being held in more than 250 shelters over 42 states.

Among those shelters is the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare in Aiken County.

Meanwhile, the Allendale County Animal Shelter is currently in crisis due to being overcapacity on animals.

To combat this, the shelter has waived adoption fees for all animals during the Pick Me SC adoption event through this Sunday.

To view pets available for adoption, visit https://www.facebook.com/PartnersforPetsofAllendale.

