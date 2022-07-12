Submit Photos/Videos
Abrams calls for another payment to Georgia taxpayers

Stacey Abrams visits Augusta on March 19, 2022.
Stacey Abrams visits Augusta on March 19, 2022.(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA - Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams is calling for another round of payments to Georgia taxpayers.

The budget may allow it, since the state just collected more than $33 billion in taxes in the year ending June 30 – a 23% increase from about $27 billion the year before.

Abrams suggests Republican Gov. Brian Kemp should use $2.4 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money to act now.

Abrams wants payments of $500 to married couples who file income taxes jointly, $375 for single people with dependents and $250 for single people without dependents.

That’s the same structure as a tax rebate paid this spring that Kemp championed.

Kemp spokesperson Tate Mitchell mocks Abrams for “copycat proposals” of Kemp’s ideas.

Mitchell says Kemp will consult with legislative leaders on spending what could be more than $7 billion in state surpluses, plus federal money.

