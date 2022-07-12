12,000 gallons of sewage spills during storm in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A heavy storm led to a major sewage spill in Grovetown, according to the city.

It was discovered just Sunday evening, when employees got an alert and observed sewage overflowing from a manhole on Milton Hitt Road.

The spill was first observed at 6 p.m. and concluded at 7 p.m.

All equipment was found to be operating as it should, but likely cause of the overflow was about 3 inches of rain falling over a short period, infiltrating the sewer system.

The sewer spill was estimated to be approximately 12,000 gallons, at a rate of 200 gallons per minute for approximately 1 hour. As such, this is classified as a major spill.

Water quality monitoring was initiated on the tributary to Sunrise Lake.

No drinking water facilities were affected.

On Monday, employees spread lime over the affected area and posted signs.

