1 victim ID’d, 2nd person dies after Aiken County crash

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A second person has died after a three-car crash over the weekend on Interstate 20 in Aiken County.

Also, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified a person who died earlier from injuries suffered in the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. The crash happened on Interstate 20 west bound near mile marker 6, just two miles east of North Augusta. Three cars were involved in the accident.

According to Master Trooper James Miller, a disabled 2013 Chevrolet Impala was stopped in the middle of the road near mile marker 6 from an earlier accident.

A four-door Kia sedan traveling west on I-20 struck the abandoned Impala. The Kia was then struck by a 2012 Dodge Charger also traveling west.

The driver of the Kia and a passenger were taken to Augusta University Medical Center for their injuries. The driver of the Dodge Charger was not injured.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office says the passenger of the Kia died at the scene from their injuries at 5:56 a.m.

That person was identified as 19-year-old Agustin Choc-Pop of Philadelphia.

Choc-Pop will not be autopsied, according to Coroner Darryl Ables.

A 17-year-old from Philadelphia who was also a passenger in the vehicle with Agustin was transported to Augusta University Medical Center and pronounced dead Monday afternoon at 4:31 p.m. That person’s name will be released after family has been notified.

The crash was Aiken County’s second fatal one in a couple of days.

On Thursday, a single-vehicle crash killed Kirk D. Losier, 50, of Warrenville, on Whiskey Road at Partridge Bend Road, just north of New Ellenton. His truck struck a tree.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.