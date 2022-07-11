Woman charged with murder in Emanuel County shooting

TWIN CITY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Twin City woman is facing murder charges after a deadly shooting in Emanuel County.

On Saturday around 9 p.m., Emanuel County deputies responded to Stokes Avenue in Twin City for reports of a man being shot.

Twin City Police unit and Emanuel County emergency medical crews also responded.

Deputies found 31-year-old Nicholas Jovantay Hall, of Swainsboro, who’d suffered a gunshot wound. The coroner pronounced Hall deceased on the scene.

Deputies arrested 34-year-old Peggy Ann Milton at the scene. She is currently in Emanuel County jail and is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

