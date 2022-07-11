Upcoming lane closures drivers can expect near Exit 190

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Near Exit 190, crews are working next to the I-20 westbound and eastbound ramps.

We checked when the closures will be the biggest issue for drivers.

The area has been dealing with construction for quite some time, and right now, steps to widen some roads are now underway.

Three of the four exit ramps will have one lane of traffic shutdown for the rest of the week.

One lane of the ramp going to Lewiston Road from the westbound I-20 ramp will be shut down for several months.

This is all part of the new diverging diamond traffic pattern we’ve been telling you about for years. The goal is to turn the stop and start traffic into continuous motion.

Right now, with construction, you have to detour around the exit.

“I try to find shortcuts and avoid it, especially Lewiston Road. I try to go the back ways if I can,” said Jessica Stanton.

She worries about her kids around this area.

“I don’t want my kids driving out here if they can avoid it,” she said.

Stanton knows it’s short-term pain for long-term gain.

“The expansion is definitely needed with the growth of Grovetown,” she said.

When Calvin Lewis was a kid, the entire area was just woods. He thinks it’s a great project but wishes the county hadn’t put the cart before the horse.

“Widening the roads should come before developing, but it never works that way,” he said.

Lewis claims he drives through the area 50 times a day, and there’s no way to fight it.

Columbia County says to expect delays throughout this entire week. Workers are also working close to roads, so drive slowly.

“You just have to be patient, and eventually it’s going to catch up,” said Lewis.

