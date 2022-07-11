Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Postage stamps cost more starting Monday

The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.(Rusty Clark / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Postal Service raised the price of mailing a first-class letter effective Sunday.

A “Forever Stamp” will cost 60 cents when the post office opens Monday.

In addition to the two-cent price increase on first-class stamps, other postal services will also cost more.

Postcard stamps, certified mail and money order fees will be among the services subjected to rate hikes.

The U.S. Postal Service said the hikes amount to about a 6.5% increase across the board.

They point out the added expense is still less than the rate of inflation, which is nearly 8%.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
Georgia to receive billions in new COVID-19 relief
Stacey Lynn Welch, 38
Authorities locate woman sought for questioning in missing person case
Monkeypox ENC
S.C. sees first monkeypox patients, while Ga. cases keep rising
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Hannah Brickhurst
New details arise from Grovetown elder abuse case

Latest News

Peggy Ann Milton, 34.
Woman charged with murder in Emanuel County shooting
Three Maryland churches were vandalized and two of those were also set on fire.
Three churches targeted by arson and vandals
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for July 11
Morning Mix
Enjoy the voices of The Surefires live on Morning Mix!