WATCH: Fire destroys mail truck in Augusta

By Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A mail truck erupted into flames Monday afternoon in the Goshen Plantation neighborhood.

Vehicle fire damage on Rio Pinar Drive in Augusta on July 11, 2022.
Vehicle fire damage on Rio Pinar Drive in Augusta on July 11, 2022.(WRDW)

The fire was reported just after 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Rio Pinar Drive, according to Augusta Fire dispatches.

A witness said the truck appeared to be a total loss.

The truck was removed quickly after the fire, but there was a large black spot on the street and in an adjacent yard. A tree and mailbox were scorched and a garbage cart was partially melted.

We’ve reached out to the U.S. Postal Service about what residents of the south Augusta neighborhood off Old Waynesboro Road should do if they believe their mail was lost.

Mailbox destroyed in vehicle fire on Rio Pinar Drive in Augusta.
Mailbox destroyed in vehicle fire on Rio Pinar Drive in Augusta.(WRDW)

