Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Gas prices keep sliding for Georgia, South Carolina drivers

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5/File)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina drivers continue to see relief as gas prices keep falling.

The average price Monday in Georgia is $4.18 per gallon, down from $4.31 a week ago. In Augusta, the price is even lower – at $4.09 Monday, compared to $4.22 a week ago.

In South Carolina, the average is also $4.18, compared to $4.30 a week ago. In Aiken and Edgefield counties, the average stands at $4.20, down from $4.35 a week ago.

MORE | Georgia ‘you pick’ farms seeing lower customer traffic this year

Both states are following the pattern of the national average price, which stands at $4.68 Monday, down 13 cents over the course of a week.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall.

“Assuming oil prices do not shoot up from here, motorists may see prices drop another 10-20 cents as the oil price cuts continue making their way to street level,” Lundberg said.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said the decline in the national average is the longest slide since the pandemic started in 2020.

Still, he said the possibility exists for a sharp reversal.

“There remains risk of a spike in prices that could send us to new record levels in August, should any disruptions occur,” he said. “It could be a wild ride, but for now, the plummet at the pump shall continue.”

MORE | Local Checkers rolls out robot-powered drive-thru

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
Georgia to receive billions in new COVID-19 relief
Morris Harden
Victim identified in Waynesboro shooting death
The pictured subject is wanted for an armed robbery at a GameStop in Augusta.
13-year-old boy arrested in armed robbery of Augusta GameStop
Stacey Lynn Welch, 38
Authorities locate woman sought for questioning in missing person case
Peggy Ann Milton, 34.
Woman charged with murder in Emanuel County shooting

Latest News

Joseph M. Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital in Augusta (Source: WRDW/WAGT)
Discord focuses on control of Augusta burn center
Berry Good Farms is a few miles off of I-75.
South Ga. ‘you pick’ farms seeing lower customer traffic this year
Checkers
Local Checkers rolls out robot-powered drive-thru
Helping Mamas Atlanta
Period products, diapers, baby formula or food?