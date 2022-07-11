Gas prices keep sliding for Georgia, South Carolina drivers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina drivers continue to see relief as gas prices keep falling.

The average price Monday in Georgia is $4.18 per gallon, down from $4.31 a week ago. In Augusta, the price is even lower – at $4.09 Monday, compared to $4.22 a week ago.

In South Carolina, the average is also $4.18, compared to $4.30 a week ago. In Aiken and Edgefield counties, the average stands at $4.20, down from $4.35 a week ago.

Both states are following the pattern of the national average price, which stands at $4.68 Monday, down 13 cents over the course of a week.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall.

“Assuming oil prices do not shoot up from here, motorists may see prices drop another 10-20 cents as the oil price cuts continue making their way to street level,” Lundberg said.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said the decline in the national average is the longest slide since the pandemic started in 2020.

Still, he said the possibility exists for a sharp reversal.

“There remains risk of a spike in prices that could send us to new record levels in August, should any disruptions occur,” he said. “It could be a wild ride, but for now, the plummet at the pump shall continue.”

