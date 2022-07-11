Final suspect brought to S.C. in 6-year-old’s slaying

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said the last of four suspects in the fatal shooting of 6-year-old Winston Hunter has been returned to South Carolina.

“We have been able to extradite from New York this last subject in Winston’s case,” the sheriff said. “He was brought back to this state over this past weekend to face charges in this utterly senseless murder of a child.”

Ravenell said now 18-year-old Jeremiah Harley of Canandaigua, N.Y., is charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder and four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Harley was 17 at the time of the fatal shooting.

However, South Carolina law automatically charges a 17-year-old facing a Class D or higher felony as an adult. Murder is a Class A felony with a minimum sentence of 30 years in prison.

Three others have also been charged and returned from New York after their apprehension in the weeks following the child’s death.

Facing the same charges are Michael Thomas Lloyd, 20, of Chillicothe, Ill.; Ethan Thorne Anderson, 19, of West Columbia; and Seth James Phillips of Farmington, N.Y.

The four are facing the charge of murder and other charges after the May 13 shooting in Woodford.

The child had spent the evening at a gathering with family and friends before a light-colored sedan drove past his North home firing into the residence.

Ravenell said it remains important to remember the name of the child rather than that of his assailants.

“We were blessed to have had Winston in our community for six years,” Ravenell said. “Now heaven will take care of this little angel.”

