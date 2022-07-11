Experts share how repeat criminal offenders can impact families

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for 20-year-old Hasheem Glover, who’s charged with the murder of two men at a Days Inn hotel.

We did some digging with the Aiken and Saluda County Sheriff’s Office and found he’s been charged with several other crimes.

We spoke with the Victim-Witness Assistance Program on the impact they see on families when a repeat offender is involved.

Glover was arrested in June 2021 for burglary, kidnapping, assault and battery, and weapon possession. Three months later, he was arrested again for larceny in Saluda County.

In March of 2022, he was arrested in Aiken for burglary in the second degree, grand larceny, and possession of a weapon during a crime.

Now he is the prime suspect in a double murder.

The director of the Victim-Witness Assistance Program tells us grief from gun violence lasts forever.

“The thing that strikes me the most is it never gets easier,” said Angela Key.

Key has worked with the Aiken program since 1997 and says the pain people feel when losing a loved one to murder is indescribable.

“The grief is so raw,” she said.

Key adds the Victim-Witness Assistance Program acts as a liaison between the attorney and victims’ families because sometimes it’s too much for the families to handle alone.

“In cases like the ones we have seen here recently, the families are going through suck a traumatic process that they are not always able to do everything that they want to do,” she said.

Aiken County had two different shootings happen within days of each other, taking the lives of three teenagers and two men.

“I think our challenge is the same as a victim advocate. You want to be able to give them all you can know that it will not always be enough, knowing that nothing you do will not bring their loved one back,” said Key.

The motive in both those cases is still unclear. Investigators say one could be gang-related, and the other might be a robbery.

“It’s a community pain. It is a community ache,” she said.

