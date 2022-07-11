Discord focuses on control of Augusta burn center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re following up on litigation at Augusta’s burn center at Doctors Hospital.

Recently a judge appointed an interim CEO after the death of Fred Mullins, who’d been president and CEO.

After Mullins’ death, his brother Frank took over as CEO.

Now a group is calling for him to step aside or be pushed aside, citing debt and a failing business model.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.