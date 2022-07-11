Discord focuses on control of Augusta burn center
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re following up on litigation at Augusta’s burn center at Doctors Hospital.
Recently a judge appointed an interim CEO after the death of Fred Mullins, who’d been president and CEO.
After Mullins’ death, his brother Frank took over as CEO.
Now a group is calling for him to step aside or be pushed aside, citing debt and a failing business model.
