Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated to scattered storm chances will continue this week thanks to favorable upper level conditions. This will also be coupled with a late week front pushed into the CSRA from upper-level troughing which will make it easier for storms to form during the latter part of this week. Storm activity will mainly be confined to the afternoon and evening hours.

The chance for isolated showers and a possible storm remains with us overnight due to the presence of a cold front which will be slowly working its way through the CSRA before stalling just south of the CSRA today. Lows will stay mild in the 70s with muggy conditions. A few areas of patchy dense fog can’t be ruled out this morning before 10 AM.

Highs look to drop off into the mid-80s today, as the front finally sinks just south of the region this afternoon and winds turn more northerly. Rain chances will remain between 30-40% with the front nearby. Heavy rain could trigger flood alerts across the southern CSRA. The Weather Prediction Center has placed the southern CSRA under a marginal risk for flash flooding this afternoon/evening.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, the frontal boundary begins to dissipate, but upper-level troughing will persist giving us continued rain chances through the latter part of next week. Highs look to remain below average in the upper 80s and low 90s Tuesday - Friday of next week thanks to decent amounts of cloud cover each day. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.