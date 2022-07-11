Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most of the CSRA should stay cloudy and dry for the rest of the afternoon into this evening. Winds will be light and variable overnight with temperatures dropping to the mid and low 70s. Patchy fog is possible late tonight into early Tuesday.

Tuesday looks mostly dry, outside of a stray shower or storm passing by in the afternoon. Skies will stay mostly to partly cloudy which will help keep highs in the mid to upper 80s most of the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Isolated showers and storms Tuesday before coverage increases by the middle of the week. (WRDW)

Another front will approach the region Wednesday bringing a slightly higher chance for storms in the afternoon/evening. Afternoon highs Wednesday will be warmer ahead of the front and reach the mid to low 90s. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire CSRA at a marginal risk for severe weather Wednesday meaning isolated severe storms are possible but should be limited in duration and intensity. Localized flooding could also cause minor flooding issues in flood-prone areas. Winds will be out of the southwest between 8-12 mph.

The front will sink south and stall over the region Thursday into this weekend keeping highs cooler than normal and rain chances high. Heavy downpours could continue to trigger localized flood alerts Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid-80s Thursday and Friday thanks to cloudy skies and high rain chances.

Afternoon storm chances look to continue Saturday and Sunday with highs a little warmer in the mid to upper 80s. Keep it here for updates during the week.

