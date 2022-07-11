Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Amber Alert: Missing Coffee County boy found safe, man in custody

Missing 1-year-old found safe, man in custody
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Amber Alert for 1-year-old Lucas Elliot Horne has been canceled after the boy was found safe, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities issued the Amber Alert just after 5:30 a.m. Monday morning after the child was reported missing. The Amber Alert named Joseph Michael Horne as the prime suspect in Lucas’ disappearance. Both Lucas and Michael Horne were located just before 6:30 a.m. and Michael was taken into custody.

Although the two share the same last name, their relationship remains unknown at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old child that was allegedly taken from his Douglas home at around 1:30 a.m.

The child, Lucas Elliot Horne, is described as being 2-feet-9-inches tall and weighing approximately 30 to 40 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes and is biracial. Horn was last seen wearing a white onesie with black spots in a square pattern.

Authorities are actively looking Joseph Michael Horne who has been named as a suspect in Lucas’ disappearance. The two are believed to be traveling in a 2014 Gray Chevrolet Silverado with Georgia tag XNG136 and were last seen along Huckleberry Road.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
Georgia to receive billions in new COVID-19 relief
Stacey Lynn Welch, 38
Authorities locate woman sought for questioning in missing person case
Monkeypox ENC
S.C. sees first monkeypox patients, while Ga. cases keep rising
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Hannah Brickhurst
New details arise from Grovetown elder abuse case

Latest News

News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for July 11
Morning Mix
Enjoy the voices of The Surefires live on Morning Mix!
Morning Mix
Entertainment in the Mix: Sunset tours and scavenger hunts!
Morning Mix
Raising awareness with the Blanchard Woods BMX Race For Life!
Morning Mix
Professor A.B. Osbourne with AU talks animation on National Video Game Day!