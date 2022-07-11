Amber Alert: Missing Coffee County boy found safe, man in custody

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Amber Alert for 1-year-old Lucas Elliot Horne has been canceled after the boy was found safe, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities issued the Amber Alert just after 5:30 a.m. Monday morning after the child was reported missing. The Amber Alert named Joseph Michael Horne as the prime suspect in Lucas’ disappearance. Both Lucas and Michael Horne were located just before 6:30 a.m. and Michael was taken into custody.

Although the two share the same last name, their relationship remains unknown at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old child that was allegedly taken from his Douglas home at around 1:30 a.m.

The child, Lucas Elliot Horne, is described as being 2-feet-9-inches tall and weighing approximately 30 to 40 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes and is biracial. Horn was last seen wearing a white onesie with black spots in a square pattern.

Authorities are actively looking Joseph Michael Horne who has been named as a suspect in Lucas’ disappearance. The two are believed to be traveling in a 2014 Gray Chevrolet Silverado with Georgia tag XNG136 and were last seen along Huckleberry Road.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.