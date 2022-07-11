Aiken suspect arrested in Bamberg County shooting

DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man has been charged with four counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting incident last month in Denmark.

It happened June, 15, according to arrest warrants released Monday by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The suspect, identified as Keith Sharpe, was arrested Wednesday and is being held in Bamberg County jail, according to SLED.

According to the arrest warrants, Sharpe and another suspect, both armed with guns, approached a home and knocked on the front door.

When an occupant opened the door, both suspects opened fire, striking three people who were sent to hospitals. A fourth victim was nearly struck, according to SLED.

SLED’s assistance in the case was requested by Denmark Police Chief Leroy Grimes.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina 2nd Circuit Solicitor’ Office.

