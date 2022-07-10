Submit Photos/Videos
Spirit Airline’s plane catches fire at Atlanta airport

Spirit Airlines plane catches fire
Spirit Airlines plane catches fire(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Spirit Airline’s plane traveling from Tampa, Florida caught fire on the runway at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport early Sunday morning.

First responders were called to put out the fire at 9:25 a.m., according to a Spirit Airlines spokesperson.

A spokesperson sent this statement to CBS46 after the incident occurred:

“Spirit Flight 383 from Tampa to Atlanta landed safely in Atlanta International Airport and upon landing one of the brakes overheated. The aircraft was towed to the gate where Guests safely deplaned without any injuries. Thank you to the Atlanta first responders for immediately meeting the aircraft. The plane will be temporarily removed from service for maintenance.”

No injuries were reported from the fire and operations have not been impacted, officials say.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

