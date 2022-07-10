Family, friends of ‘Izzy’ Scott put up memorial in honor of the 4-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s closing in on a month from when ‘Izzy’ Scott drowned during a swimming lesson in Burke County. Saturday a memorial was put up in his honor near the site of the incident.

Family, friends all gathered to celebrate and remember their ‘Izzy.’ They said he was a caring kid, putting a smile on everyone he met, and that’s exactly why this family says they’ll stop at nothing to make sure he isn’t forgotten.

“Nobody’s fighting for that life that was here. Nobody but us,” said his cousin, Jakelia Martin.

A banner with #preventinstructorledchilddrownings, and a few of Izzy’s favorite things: blue dinosaurs, a teddy bear and his favorite superhero Spiderman, now marks the spot on the corner of W 4 Points Road and Highway 25.

Just over a quarter mile from where the drowning occurred.

And though time has passed since that June 14th date, the family are still looking for answers.

“Why in the world? Did you even allow 8,9, 10 children at once with no other assistance with you?” said Lydia Gloverfields, his great aunt.

According to the autopsy Izzy’s death was ruled accidental - no foul play suspected or indicated.

“If we release our children to someone, and we rely on them to care for those kids. If something happens to those babies, they should be held liable at this point, what Burke County is saying, if you drop your children off somewhere, and you go to work, when you come back and get them, they may not be alive anymore,” said Martin.

Bringing awareness to not only his death, but to prevent another.

“We will use anything we have in order to get justice for izzy, to let people know this isn’t just about his death. We are going to forcefully keep other babies from dying at the hands of swim instructors,” said Gloverfields.

As for plans in the immediate future, Gloverfields said they’d like to work on legislation to protect children from drowning and start a foundation in Izzy’s honor.

