Deputies investigating suspicious death in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a suspicious death in Waynesboro.

Deputies responded to the 1200 block of Watkins Pond Road, between Old Waynesboro Road and Highway 56, around 11:16 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, Deputies discovered the body of a dead black male lying just off the roadway.

They have yet to identify the male, and the investigation is still ongoing, but the case is being treated as a homicide.

The body is scheduled for an autopsy with the coroner’s office.

