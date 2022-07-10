Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Deputies investigating suspicious death in Waynesboro

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a suspicious death in Waynesboro.
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a suspicious death in Waynesboro.

Deputies responded to the 1200 block of Watkins Pond Road, between Old Waynesboro Road and Highway 56, around 11:16 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, Deputies discovered the body of a dead black male lying just off the roadway.

They have yet to identify the male, and the investigation is still ongoing, but the case is being treated as a homicide.

The body is scheduled for an autopsy with the coroner’s office.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
Georgia to receive billions in new COVID-19 relief
Hannah Brickhurst
New details arise from Grovetown elder abuse case
Stacey Lynn Welch, 38
Authorities locate woman sought for questioning in missing person case
South Carolina Highway Patrol
One person dead after car accident in Aiken County Saturday morning
Monkeypox ENC
S.C. sees first monkeypox patients, while Ga. cases keep rising

Latest News

Izzy Scott Memorial
Family, friends of ‘Izzy’ Scott put up memorial in honor of the 4-year-old
IZZY MEMORIAL
IZZY MEMORIAL
Anyone with information on their identity is urged to contact Investigator Terry Bale (706)...
Information sought on suspect in armed robbery of GameStop
Earthquakes hit SC
Two more earthquakes shakes SC as longest swarm in recent history continues