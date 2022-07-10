Deputies investigating suspicious death in Waynesboro
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a suspicious death in Waynesboro.
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a suspicious death in Waynesboro.
Deputies responded to the 1200 block of Watkins Pond Road, between Old Waynesboro Road and Highway 56, around 11:16 a.m. Sunday.
Upon arrival, Deputies discovered the body of a dead black male lying just off the roadway.
They have yet to identify the male, and the investigation is still ongoing, but the case is being treated as a homicide.
The body is scheduled for an autopsy with the coroner’s office.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.