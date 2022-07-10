Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High storm chances will continue this weekend as a front approaches the region. This will also be coupled with upper-level troughing that will make it easier for storms to form. Storm activity will mainly be confined to the afternoon and evening hours. Sunday and Monday however, isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out prior to midday.

We saw widespread showers and storms across the central and southern CSRA this afternoon with activity dying down by early this evening. The chance for isolated showers and a possible storm remains with us overnight due to the presence of a cold front which will be slowly working its way through the CSRA into tomorrow before eventually stalling across the southern CSRA. Lows tonight will stay mild in the 70s with muggy conditions. A few areas of patchy dense fog can’t be ruled out Sunday morning before 10 AM.

Heavy downpours are expected tomorrow. Localized flash flooding issues possible. (WRDW)

Highs look to drop off into the mid-80s Sunday into Monday, as the front finally sinks just south of the region by Monday afternoon and winds turn more northerly. Rain chances will remain high Sunday and Monday with the front nearby. Heavy rain could trigger flood alerts across the CSRA. The Weather Prediction Center has placed the majority of the CSRA under a slight risk for flash flooding tomorrow and the entire CSRA under a marginal risk for flash flooding Monday afternoon/evening. Lows will feel a little better Monday and Tuesday morning in the upper 60s to low 70s.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, the frontal boundary begins to dissipate, but upper-level troughing will persist giving us continued rain chances through the latter part of next week. Highs look to remain below average in the upper 80s and low 90s Tuesday - Friday of next week thanks to decent amounts of cloud cover each day. Keep it here for the latest updates.

