Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High storm chances will continue for the next few days as a front approaches and stalls over our area. This will also be coupled with upper-level troughing/low pressure that will make it easier for storms to form. Storms will likely be heaviest and most concentrated during the afternoon and evening hours, but any time of day is fair game in this type of pattern.

Highs look to drop off into the mid-80s Sunday into Monday, as the front finally sinks just south of the region by Sunday afternoon and winds turn more northerly. Rain chances will remain high through Tuesday with the front nearby. Localize heavy rain could trigger flood alerts across the CSRA. The Weather Prediction Center has placed the majority of the CSRA under a slight risk for flash flooding tomorrow and the entire CSRA under a marginal risk for flash flooding through Monday afternoon/evening. The air mass will be quite muggy, so overnight lows will be on the warm side in the lower 70s.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, the frontal boundary dissipates, but upper-level troughing will persist giving us continued rain chances through the latter part of next week. Highs look to remain below average in the upper 80s and low 90s for the upcoming work week thanks to decent amounts of cloud cover each day. The exception to this rule could be Wednesday when we could see just a little more sunshine with highs in the middle 90s. Keep it here for the latest updates.

