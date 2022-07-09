Submit Photos/Videos
One person dead after car accident in Aiken County Saturday morning

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(WRDW)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a fatal car crash in Aiken County on Saturday morning.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident that happened on I-20 East Bound in Aiken County just two miles East of North Augusta. SCHP said the call came in around 4:30AM Saturday Morning.

Three cars were involved in the accident: a 2013 Chevrolet Impala, a four door Kia Sedan and a Dodge Charger.

The Chevrolet Impala was stopped in the middle of the road near the six mile marker when Kia hit the abandoned Impala, causing the Dodge Charger to crash as well.

The driver of the Kia and a passenger were transported to an Augusta hospital for their injuries, and one passenger died. The driver of the Dodge Charger was not injured.

We reached out to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office for more information on that victim, but so far have not heard back.

SCHP said the accident is still under investigation.

Stay with News 12 as we learn more about this developing story.

