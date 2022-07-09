Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Information sought on suspect in armed robbery of GameStop

Anyone with information on their identity is urged to contact Investigator Terry Bale (706)...
Anyone with information on their identity is urged to contact Investigator Terry Bale (706) 821-1454 or any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for the suspect of an armed robbery that happened in Augusta this weekend.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a robbery Saturday, July 9th at 2:45 pm, at the GameStop located at 3209 Deans Bridge Road.

Authorities released this surveillance footage of the subject and say they should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on their identity is urged to contact Investigator Terry Bale (706) 821-1454 or any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
Georgia to receive billions in new COVID-19 relief
Asian longhorned tick
Dangerous and invasive tick raises alarm in South Carolina
Storm damage in the CSRA
Severe thunderstorms bring trouble across the CSRA
Hannah Brickhurst
New details arise from Grovetown elder abuse case
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Single-vehicle collision leaves 1 person dead in Aiken County

Latest News

Earthquakes hit SC
Two more earthquakes shakes SC as longest swarm in recent history continues
Thank you CSRA sports community!
Thank you CSRA sports community!
abortion rally- Aiken, S.C.
Aiken for Choice march, rally for reproductive rights
Roe V. Wade
Aiken for Choice march and rally