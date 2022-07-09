Information sought on suspect in armed robbery of GameStop

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for the suspect of an armed robbery that happened in Augusta this weekend.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a robbery Saturday, July 9th at 2:45 pm, at the GameStop located at 3209 Deans Bridge Road.

Authorities released this surveillance footage of the subject and say they should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on their identity is urged to contact Investigator Terry Bale (706) 821-1454 or any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

