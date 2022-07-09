Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High storm chances will continue this weekend as a front approaches the region. This will also be coupled with upper-level troughing that will make it easier for storms to form. Storm activity will be mainly be confined to the afternoon and evening hours.

The first half of Saturday looks mostly dry with only a slim chance for an isolated shower before lunchtime. Highs will be in the low 90s Saturday afternoon with feels like temperatures over 100. Localized heavy downpours could trigger a few flood alerts Saturday afternoon into the evening hours. Winds will be generally out of the southwest between 5-12 mph.

Highs look to drop off into the mid-80s Sunday into Monday, as the front finally sinks south of the region and winds turn more northerly. Rain chances will remain high Sunday and Monday with the front nearby. Heavy rain could trigger flood alerts across the CSRA. Lows will feel a little better Monday and Tuesday morning in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Afternoon storm chances will continue most days next week with highs near 90 Tuesday through Thursday next week. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.