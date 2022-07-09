Aiken for Choice march, rally for reproductive rights

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken for Choice held a rally to fight for abortion rights across the country and here at home.

The rally was organized by the Aiken County Democratic Party and Reproductive Rights of Aiken.

It included a march downtown, ending with speakers and a chance for anyone to tell their story.

Voices chanting ‘my body my choice’ as the Aiken community rallies, hoping to come together as one.

The march caught many people downtown by surprise.

“People were out having dinner. Part of me was sorry for disturbing their dinner, but the other part was that this is too important. We cannot sit back and let these things happen,” said Angela Hale, participant.

Reproductive Rights of Aiken says the mission is to promote positivity.

Michele Arana, organizer, Reproductive Rights of Aiken said: “We aren’t out here for any negative reason. We want to educate people. We want to let people know that we’re here to bring the community together.”

Paul Davis says he’s out here to support his wife.

“It feels like the right thing to do. If male’s rights were under attack, my wife would be out here for me,” he said.

It’s been two weeks since the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Hale said: “It’s important to build that momentum for sure and then to make it count by going out educating more people and out to the polls as well. There’s a lot of work to be done, and we’re off to a fabulous start.”

Organizers hope to keep the conversation going with events every week until the November elections.

