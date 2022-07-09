Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Aiken for Choice march, rally for reproductive rights

By Nick Viland
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken for Choice held a rally to fight for abortion rights across the country and here at home.

The rally was organized by the Aiken County Democratic Party and Reproductive Rights of Aiken.

It included a march downtown, ending with speakers and a chance for anyone to tell their story.

Voices chanting ‘my body my choice’ as the Aiken community rallies, hoping to come together as one.

MORE | Reproductive rights march, rally set in downtown Aiken

The march caught many people downtown by surprise.

“People were out having dinner. Part of me was sorry for disturbing their dinner, but the other part was that this is too important. We cannot sit back and let these things happen,” said Angela Hale, participant.

Reproductive Rights of Aiken says the mission is to promote positivity.

Michele Arana, organizer, Reproductive Rights of Aiken said: “We aren’t out here for any negative reason. We want to educate people. We want to let people know that we’re here to bring the community together.”

MORE | Over 400 gather for abortion rights protest in Augusta

Paul Davis says he’s out here to support his wife.

“It feels like the right thing to do. If male’s rights were under attack, my wife would be out here for me,” he said.

It’s been two weeks since the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Hale said: “It’s important to build that momentum for sure and then to make it count by going out educating more people and out to the polls as well. There’s a lot of work to be done, and we’re off to a fabulous start.”

Organizers hope to keep the conversation going with events every week until the November elections.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Raymond Fluellen and Pamela Shelton
Deputies seeking pair of suspects in Augusta home invasion
AU dumpster
Hundreds of unopened masks found in dumpster at AU Health
Storm damage in the CSRA
Severe thunderstorms bring trouble across the CSRA
Israel "Izzy" Scott
Parents, attorney open up about 4-year-old’s drowning death
Asian longhorned tick
Dangerous and invasive tick raises alarm in South Carolina

Latest News

Thank you CSRA sports community!
Thank you CSRA sports community!
Roe V. Wade
Aiken for Choice march and rally
Piedmont Augusta Rehab assists in recovery for stroke patient
Piedmont Augusta Rehab assists in recovery for stroke patient
At home COVID tests raise concerns with numbers