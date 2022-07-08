Woman sought for questioning for missing person case

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the community in locating an individual.

Stacey Lynn Welch, 38, is wanted for questioning in relation to a missing person investigation.

Welch is believed to frequent motels around Augusta and has connections in Waynesboro, Ga.

If you have any information regarding Welch, please contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 706-554-6633.

