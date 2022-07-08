Submit Photos/Videos
Woman sought for questioning for missing person case

Stacey Lynn Welch, 38
Stacey Lynn Welch, 38
By Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the community in locating an individual.

Stacey Lynn Welch, 38, is wanted for questioning in relation to a missing person investigation.

MORE | Burke County sheriff speaks on 4-year-old’s drowning death

Welch is believed to frequent motels around Augusta and has connections in Waynesboro, Ga.

If you have any information regarding Welch, please contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 706-554-6633.

