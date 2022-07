AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to a water leak on Cabela Drive, residents of the area were without water, according to management at Riverwatch Apartments.

In an email to Riverwatch residents, it says the city of Augusta had shut off the water in the area.

As of 3:45 p.m., the water is back on.

