Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

VIDEO: Fishermen catch giant Pacific octopus while fishing in bay

A giant Pacific octopus was caught off the coast of Oregon. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A giant Pacific octopus was caught off the coast of Oregon in Yaquina Bay over the weekend.

KPTV reports Nick Johnson shared a video showing the octopus caught on a crab pot as the crabs were being hauled onto a boat.

The fishermen said they freed the octopus from the crab pot and released it back into the ocean.

According to National Geographic, giant Pacific octopuses grow bigger and live longer than any other octopus species. They are also reportedly found in coastal waters that include Oregon, California, Washington, Alaska and Japan.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Raymond Fluellen and Pamela Shelton
Deputies seeking pair of suspects in Augusta home invasion
AU dumpster
Hundreds of unopened masks found in dumpster at AU Health
Storm damage in the CSRA
Severe thunderstorms bring trouble across the CSRA
Israel "Izzy" Scott
Parents, attorney open up about 4-year-old’s drowning death
Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic
3 pulled from Grovetown house filled with pets, poop

Latest News

At home COVID testing inconsistences
At home COVID testing inconsistences
New details on Grovetown elder abuse case
New details on Grovetown elder abuse case
Amazon is set to shatter its sales record as Prime days 2022 is going to be the biggest...
What the Tech: How to watch out for fake Amazon reviews
What the Tech: How to watch out for fake Amazon reviews
What the Tech: How to watch out for fake Amazon reviews
According to Canton police, Malachi Williams was struck by a vehicle in the driveway, and his...
3-year-old struck, killed in driveway in Ohio