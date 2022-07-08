Vet clinics in distress due to overcrowding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Animal shelters across the country are in crisis due to overcrowding.

BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its longest-ever Summer National “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event.

By sponsoring reduced adoption fees from July 11 to July 31, BISSELL aims to take thousands of pets from kennels to couches.

This event will be held in more than 250 shelters over 42 states. It has helped over 96,000 pets in the United States since 2016.

“Shelters are calling me daily and BISSELL Pet Foundation is feeling the burden of overcrowding. With the euthanasia of homeless dogs up 22 percent in just the first quarter of 2022 alone, we knew we had to act quickly to help at-risk pets,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Empty the Shelters is the largest funded adoption event in the country, and by extending the event to three weeks, we can help meet the immediate need to save lives.”

For more information, visit the BISSELL Pet Foundation website.

SPCA Veterinary Care Center

AIKEN, S.C.- Hours of operation changes are happening at SPCA Veterinary Care Center.

Due to staffing shortages, the center will be closed on Friday and Saturday.

Their walk-in clinic will reopen on July 12 at 1 p.m.

The clinic said: “We apologize for the inconvenient closures of our walk-in clinic, but we are doing the best we can to accommodate scheduled spay/neuter surgeries and care for shelter pets during this staff shortage. Thank you for understanding.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.