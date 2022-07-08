Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Vet clinics in distress due to overcrowding

By Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Animal shelters across the country are in crisis due to overcrowding.

BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its longest-ever Summer National “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event.

By sponsoring reduced adoption fees from July 11 to July 31, BISSELL aims to take thousands of pets from kennels to couches.

MORE | Dangerous and invasive tick raises alarm in South Carolina

This event will be held in more than 250 shelters over 42 states. It has helped over 96,000 pets in the United States since 2016.

“Shelters are calling me daily and BISSELL Pet Foundation is feeling the burden of overcrowding. With the euthanasia of homeless dogs up 22 percent in just the first quarter of 2022 alone, we knew we had to act quickly to help at-risk pets,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Empty the Shelters is the largest funded adoption event in the country, and by extending the event to three weeks, we can help meet the immediate need to save lives.”

For more information, visit the BISSELL Pet Foundation website.

MORE | 3 pulled from Grovetown house filled with pets, poop

SPCA Veterinary Care Center

AIKEN, S.C.- Hours of operation changes are happening at SPCA Veterinary Care Center.

Due to staffing shortages, the center will be closed on Friday and Saturday.

Their walk-in clinic will reopen on July 12 at 1 p.m.

MORE | A blood donation can earn you some free movie tickets

The clinic said: “We apologize for the inconvenient closures of our walk-in clinic, but we are doing the best we can to accommodate scheduled spay/neuter surgeries and care for shelter pets during this staff shortage. Thank you for understanding.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Raymond Fluellen and Pamela Shelton
Deputies seeking pair of suspects in Augusta home invasion
AU dumpster
Hundreds of unopened masks found in dumpster at AU Health
Israel "Izzy" Scott
Parents, attorney open up about 4-year-old’s drowning death
Storm damage in the CSRA
Severe thunderstorms bring trouble across the CSRA
Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic
3 pulled from Grovetown house filled with pets, poop

Latest News

Charlotte Whitman Carson, 68
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person
Stacey Lynn Welch, 38
Woman sought for questioning in missing person case
Adedoyin Babafemi Odutola
Suspect transferred to face charges in Jackson murder case
Monkeypox ENC
S.C. sees first monkeypox patients, while Ga. cases keep rising