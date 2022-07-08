Suspect transferred to face charges in Jackson murder case

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect is now in Aiken County jail on suspicion of killing a man whose body was found Nov. 14 in his Jackson home.

Adedoyin Babafemi Odutola was arrested March 14 in Richmond County, Ga., in connection with the death of Eldon Ledford, 61.

Odutola, of McCormick, has now been transferred to South Carolina, according to jail records.

Adedoyin Babafemi Odutola (Contributed)

He was being held Friday morning in Aiken County jail on charges of murder, kidnapping and burglary, according to jail records.

Ledford’s body was found Nov. 14 tied up in his basement. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office ruled the death a homicide due to blunt-force injuries.

Jail records indicate the crime is thought to have occurred Oct. 13.

When Ledford’s body was found , it looked like the place had been ransacked. Officers had gone there to check on his well-being, and they found burnt documents and a bloody shirt.

A few weeks earlier on Oct. 20, police had also visited his house for a well-being check. One of Ledford’s acquaintances asked them to check on him. No one had seen or heard from him in days.

Jackson police say when they got to his house, his car was in the driveway. They went into the home and saw drawers had been pulled out in all rooms.

They didn’t see Ledford.

