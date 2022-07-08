Storm damage & reports around the CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As storms move across the CSRA, here is a look at storm damage and storm reports.
We’ll update as more damage is reported.
Click HERE to submit your photos/videos.
8:11 p.m.
Several inches of flooding on Green Street downtown Augusta.
7:50 p.m.
Aiken County dispatch says a residence on the 100 block of Edna Street in North Augusta, S.C was struck by lightning.
7:50 p.m.
Several inches of flooding on Wrightsboro Road near Jimmie Dyess Parkway.
7:36 p.m.
Strom damage reported in Rolling Meadows off of Meadowbrook.
7:11 p.m.
South Caroline Highway Patrol reported a tree in the roadway in the city of Aiken.
6:47 p.m
A tree was reported through a roof on the 400 block of Hinton Drive in Thomson, Ga.
6:34 p.m.
Edgefield dispatch reported trees down on Evans Street.
6:26 p.m.
Edgefield dispatch reported trees and power lines down at the intersection of Highway 23 and Key Road.
6:05 p.m.
Torn off roof and metal beam bent in McDuffie County.
