Storm damage & reports around the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As storms move across the CSRA, here is a look at storm damage and storm reports.

We’ll update as more damage is reported.

8:11 p.m.

Several inches of flooding on Green Street downtown Augusta.

7:50 p.m.

Aiken County dispatch says a residence on the 100 block of Edna Street in North Augusta, S.C was struck by lightning.

7:50 p.m.

Several inches of flooding on Wrightsboro Road near Jimmie Dyess Parkway.

7:36 p.m.

Strom damage reported in Rolling Meadows off of Meadowbrook.

7:11 p.m.

South Caroline Highway Patrol reported a tree in the roadway in the city of Aiken.

6:47 p.m

A tree was reported through a roof on the 400 block of Hinton Drive in Thomson, Ga.

Thomson, Ga. storm damage (WRDW)

6:34 p.m.

Edgefield dispatch reported trees down on Evans Street.

6:26 p.m.

Edgefield dispatch reported trees and power lines down at the intersection of Highway 23 and Key Road.

6:05 p.m.

Torn off roof and metal beam bent in McDuffie County.

